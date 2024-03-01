Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLZ.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.87. The firm has a market cap of C$392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

