Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

