Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.2 %

CPB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.