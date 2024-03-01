California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,186 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

