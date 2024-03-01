California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,270 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,794,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

