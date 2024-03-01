California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 152,295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $1,694,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

