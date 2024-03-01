California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $166.43 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

