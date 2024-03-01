California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.09 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

