California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 144.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,248,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $180.74.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.