Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.20% of Fair Isaac worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,269.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.