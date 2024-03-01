Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nucor were worth $73,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $193.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

