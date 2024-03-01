Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 35,068 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of KLA worth $49,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $686.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

