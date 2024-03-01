Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $85.46 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,927 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 208.7% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,305,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.