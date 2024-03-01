Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $54,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

