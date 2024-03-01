Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 400,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.19% of Halliburton worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.