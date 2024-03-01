Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 58,021 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.37% of Owens Corning worth $45,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

