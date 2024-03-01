Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,680 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

