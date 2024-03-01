Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 400,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

