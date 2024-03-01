Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $516.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

