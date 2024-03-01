Brokers Offer Predictions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

