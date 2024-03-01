Brokers Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

