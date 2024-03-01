Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

