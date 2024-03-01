Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $65.67

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,772 shares of company stock worth $738,503. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

