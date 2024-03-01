Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $6.58

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

