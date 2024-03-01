Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $6.58

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.