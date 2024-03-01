Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -207.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

