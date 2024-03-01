Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $70.15

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

