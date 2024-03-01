Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $33.79

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.