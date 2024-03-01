Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $271.38

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

ANET stock opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.