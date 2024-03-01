Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $115.44

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BABA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.