Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $115.44

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.