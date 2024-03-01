Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,480.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group to $1,480.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,069.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,300.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,002.07. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $586.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,319.62. The company has a market capitalization of $602.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.