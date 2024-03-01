Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

