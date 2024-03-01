Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 50,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
