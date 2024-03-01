Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of BSX opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

