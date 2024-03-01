Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SAM opened at $307.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.11. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.58.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

