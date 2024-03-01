BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $44.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

