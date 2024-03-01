Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,468.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,575.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,261.08. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.