Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

About Boardwalk REIT

BEI.UN opened at C$76.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.92. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$52.94 and a twelve month high of C$78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

