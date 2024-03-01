BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.