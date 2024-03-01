BMO Capital Markets Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $101.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Up 1.1 %

AER stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

