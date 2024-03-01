BMO Capital Markets Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$13.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

HLF opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

