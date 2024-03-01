BMO Capital Markets Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$13.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.6 %
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.