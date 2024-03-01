Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $4,665,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

