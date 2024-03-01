Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

BX opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

