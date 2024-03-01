BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCPC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

