BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

