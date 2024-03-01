BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.