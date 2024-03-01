BioLineRx’s (BLRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

