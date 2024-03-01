BioLineRx’s (BLRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

