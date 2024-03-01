BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,405,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 4,857,215 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

