Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

