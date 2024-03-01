Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of BSY opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

