Benchmark Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after acquiring an additional 626,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

